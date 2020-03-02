Two males, including a teenager, were injured in a double shooting Monday afternoon in the city’s Northwest Community Action neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.
Close to 1 p.m., police arrived at the 2800 block of Presstman St. in West Baltimore where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The double shooting comes after two separate shooting incidences in different parts of the city Monday morning.
At 10:38 a.m., police located a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin and hand. Officers said the man was shot in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road by an unidentified suspect in the Woodmere neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
About 15 minutes later, around 10:53 a.m., another man, 20, was shot in his back after police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Patapsco Ave. in the Fairfield Area neighborhood in South Baltimore.
The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown. Preliminary information from the shooting investigation said the man was on the corner of East Patapsco and 9th Street when he heard a gunshot sound.
After feeling a pain in his back, the man realized he was the one shot, police said.
As of early Monday morning, Baltimore police said there were 87 nonfatal shootings this year compared with 92 at this time last year.
Homicide detectives were added Sunday to the investigation of a 22-year-old male who was shot in the head Sunday in the 5400 block of Jamestown Court in the Westgate neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. Police provided no updates on the case Monday.
Latest Crime
Anyone with information can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.