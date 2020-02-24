One man was pronounced dead after a West Baltimore double shooting at the intersection of Gwynns Falls Parkway and Dukeland Street on Monday, according to Baltimore Police.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body and called in homicide detectives because of the severity of the injuries. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
Moments later, police say, a 23-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. The man is being treated, police said.
Investigators believe both victims were shot in the 2800 block of N. Dukeland St.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.