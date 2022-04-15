Baltimore Police: Four people shot, two fatally in South Baltimore Friday morning

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were shot and killed in South Baltimore Friday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 6:13 a.m. to the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Brooklyn neighborhood for a reported shooting. Police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the neck. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the double homicide and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Nearly two hours later, police located a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Southwest Baltimore. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Officers responded around 7:40 a.m. to the 4500 block of Birchwood Drive in Baltimore’s Uplands neighborhood for the reported shooting. Police said the man was in his backyard when he was shot by an unidentified man.

Earlier Friday morning, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder when she tried to flee an attempted robbery.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. after the woman drove herself to the hospital. She told officers she was walking in the area of Hilton and Baltimore Street in Southwest Baltimore when an unknown man tried to rob her.

Shooting detectives are investigating both shootings in Southwest Baltimore and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2488.