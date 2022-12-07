Double shooting leaves one dead in Northwest Baltimore’s Central Park Heights

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Advertisement

At approximately 10:02 a.m., Northwest District patrol officers were called to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where the man later died.

Advertisement

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.