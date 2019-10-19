Seven males were shot across Baltimore from Friday afternoon into mid-day Saturday, and one has died from his injuries.
The slain victim — police identified him only as “an unknown male” — was gunned down during a double shooting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ravenswood Avenue and Belair Road in East Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Patrol officers from the Northeast District also found a 15-year-old boy who had been wounded at the scene and transported him to a local hospital.
At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Western District patrol officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the back in the 1400 block of W. Lafayette St., in West Baltimore.
Several hours later, a 33-year-old man told investigators that he had been walking in the 5200 block of North York Road in North Baltimore at about 8:30 p.m. when he heard several gunshots. He began to run, only to realize that he had been wounded in the arm. He fled six blocks north before calling police.
Within the next hour, Southern District patrol officers also were called to the 1600 block of Ramsay St. in West Baltimore at 9:24 p.m. to investigate the day’s third shooting. They found two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, with gunshot wounds in their arms and legs, police said.
Gunfire erupted again at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road in Northeast Baltimore and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several times in the chest after an argument with his assailant, police said.
Police are urging anyone with information about any of the shootings to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.