Baltimore police officer fatally shot Donnell Rochester when he ‘no longer posed a threat,’ attorney general report finds

The Baltimore Police officer who shot and killed Donnell Rochester in February fired the fatal fourth shot when Rochester “no longer posed a threat” to the officer or any others, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Officer Connor Murray already had dodged Rochester’s vehicle and was beside the car when he fired a fourth time, with no other officers or people in harm’s way — a circumstance where deadly force would not be “reasonable, necessary or proportional,” per Baltimore Police policy, a report from the investigative unit said.

Investigators from the Independent Investigations Division don’t offer a recommendation on possible criminal charges for Murray or the other officer to fire his weapon, Robert Mauri, in the report released Tuesday.

But the unit’s analysis found it would be possible for prosecutors to prove Murray’s fourth shot was unreasonable, which could have led to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Officers are trained to continually reassess the level of threat and change their response accordingly, the report found. Murray, however, didn’t “immediately reduce the level of force used when the threat posed diminished,” investigators wrote.

A spokesperson for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates could not immediately be reached Tuesday to comment on the Independent Investigations Division’s report.

The investigative unit’s report was released days after Bates said the officers were justified in firing their weapons. Neither is expected to face criminal charges.

A report from city prosecutors issued Thursday said the officers had acted “reasonably and lawfully” when they fired weapons at the 18-year-old because he drove a vehicle toward an officer and created a life-threatening situation.

Both are on duty in an administrative capacity while the department conducts an internal investigation for possible policy violations, a spokesperson said last week.

The IID investigators did write in the report that it was unclear whether prosecutors would be able to prove Murray’s fourth shot was unreasonable. The report pointed out that officers are given some “allowance” because they are forced to make split-second decisions.

It said a judge or jury could have found that the roughly one second between Murray’s third and fourth shots, as he was falling to the ground, was not enough time for him to analyze the change in threat or reduce his level of force.

Alternatively, it’s possible a judge or jury could have found the brief pause between the third and fourth shots gave him the “opportunity to reassess the situation,” it said.

Rochester, who most recently lived in Odenton, was killed on Feb. 19. Police had attempted to stop him for outstanding warrants connected to his failure to appear in court. Rochester fled. He was found again after a brief search and again attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Officers ran toward the car and Rochester accelerated toward one officer, Murray.

Murray fired a total of four rounds, striking Rochester; Mauri, who saw the car driving toward him, fired two rounds.

Rochester died later that day, prompting protests and calls for criminal charges against the officers who’d shot at him. Some called the officers’ approach aggressive and others have argued “driving while Black” isn’t a crime.

His aunt, Shawnta Kernesy, said last week she was upset and that Bates’ decision was “not what we’re looking for.” She said the family is considering legal action against the police department.

It’s not clear why a decision on criminal charges for the officers took months. The report said the IID investigation was provided to then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Aug. 3. Bates, who took office on Jan. 3, released an 11-page report with the office’s determination the shooting was justified less than two weeks later.

The report also includes a legal analysis of Mauri’s actions and finds it could similarly be possible for prosecutors to prove Mauri acted unreasonably.

His two shots were fired after Murray was already to the side of the vehicle and Rochester didn’t pose a threat. But, similar to Murray, a judge or jury could find the gap between when Murray was threatened and when Mauri fired too small for him to reevaluate.

The report adds that the relevant legal question is “not whether Officer Mauri had good or malicious intentions.” Rather, it’s whether Mauri’s use of deadly force was reasonable, as Murray didn’t face a threat at the time of his shots but had “approximately one second before.”

Even if prosecutors were to prove Mauri acted unreasonably, however, the report said it would be “difficult” to overcome a partial self-defense argument because it would be “unlikely” they could show Mauri didn’t believe Murray was in danger. That could lead to a reduced charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, the IID’s report said.

This story will be updated.