xml:space="preserve">

A Baltimore police sergeant has been charged with misconduct in office and attempted theft.

The misdemeanor charges against Sgt. Robert Dohony, a 27-year veteran, were filed Thursday and accuse him of an attempted theft of between $100 and $1,500, according to online court records.

Advertisement

According to court records, the alleged offense took place on March 29, 2018. It provides no further details.

He was not arrested and received a summons with a court date scheduled for March 12.

Baltimore police and the State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to questions.

[More news] Carroll County proposal would give correctional officers new disability coverage, change deputies’ benefits

A court clerk at the Baltimore District Court at 700 E. Patapsco Ave. said Thursday afternoon the charging documents in the case were not yet available.

Dohony was paid $153,775.42 in fiscal year 2019 with a base salary of $108,755 per year, according to Baltimore public records.

The longtime homicide detective was working in the citywide shootings unit, which handles non-fatal shootings, in March, 2018, the time of the alleged offenses. He also investigated police shootings in 2016.

Latest Crime

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement