Dismembered body of woman found in Southwest Baltimore

The dismembered body of a woman was found Monday in Southwest Baltimore, police confirmed.
Two people walking through the 1600 block of Morrell Park Ave., in a secluded lot in the Morrell Park neighborhood, reported seeing what they believed to be a body around 10:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found the body under a “some type of tarp,” a spokesman said. The body was decomposing, and was missing the head, feet and hands.
Police have not been able to identify the victim yet. Because the circumstances of the death are unknown, the case is being treated as a “suspicious death.”
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
A similar case occurred in July 2019, when a woman’s body was found in a shopping cart. Her head, hands and feet were missing. Her 65-year-old father, Lawrence Banks, who had previously been convicted of murdering his own son and another man, was chargedand is in jail awaiting a February trial date.