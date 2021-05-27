Patient shot at outside Northwest Baltimore dialysis center, police say

A dialysis patient was shot at while sitting outside a dialysis center near Reisterstown Road Plaza in Northwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.
The man, whose identity was not released, got inside the DaVita Pikesville Dialysis center at 6609 Reisterstown Road without being injured in the gunfire, which was reported about 12:17 p.m., said detective Donny Moses, a Baltimore police spokesman.
“No one was hit,” Moses said. “He got inside to get away from the suspects.”
A woman who answered the phone at the center confirmed that no one had been hurt, but she said she was with a patient and couldn’t talk.
“Everybody is OK,” the woman said, before hanging up the phone.
Nick Prevoznik, 30, of Baltimore, was working at the Plaza Car Wash on Reisterstown Road vacuuming a car when he heard the shots go off outside the DaVita Dialysis center next door.
At first, it sounded like they came from behind the car wash, so Prevoznik and his coworkers ran outside of the garage to take a look.
”At first, I thought the shots came from over there, because of the way the sound was. But then I see [people] scrambling, and I was like ‘Oh s---, it’s right there.’”
Later, he saw the security footage recorded at the car wash. It showed two men standing outside of the dialysis center talking when all of the sudden a vehicle approached them, and shots rang out, Prevoznik said.
The two men fled into the building, and the car, which looked like a silver Honda Accord or Nissan Maxima, drove away, he said.
”Everything cleared out real quick, and then all the sudden you just see a swarm of cops come this way,” said Prevoznik, who lives in Belair-Edison.