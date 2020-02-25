Two months after Destiny Harrison, a 21-year-old mother and businessman, was gunned down in her McElderry Park beauty salon, a city councilman has announced plans to start a scholarship fund in her name.
Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen hopes to raise $20,000 for the fund, which will help recipients pay fees and expenses at the cosmetology program at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School (MERVO), a public school where Harrison graduated in 2016.
According to the City Hall agenda for Wednesday, donations will be solicited from local businesses, civic leaders, the donor community and the general public.
Harrison’s mother, Racquel Harrison, said on Tuesday she was proud to hear news of the honors, calling it an example that her daughter’s legacy lives on.
“It is a wonderful way to honor someone who is so passionate about their craft," Harrison said. “It is something (Destiny) would have done once she was all the way established in her business."
Maria Conway, one of Harrison’s former teachers, said Harrison was just as driven as a business owner as she was when she sitting in the classroom.
After Harrison’s hair salon business started growing and showing success, Conway said, she would reach back to younger students who were in the same cosmetology program to give them professional experience and opportunities.
“She was just a driven young girl, she always wanted to do this," Conway said.
“It means a lot and it meant a lot. I have other students that she helped get on—she really did reach back," Conway said. “When she got herself established she helped them. She didn’t mind helping people get to where they needed to be as a cosmetologist.”
Harrison, 21, was the owner of the Madame D Beauty Bar hair salon in East Baltimore on the 200 block of North Milton Avenue.
That’s where she was working when someone robbed her and shot her in the head on Dec. 21. The young woman’s violent death caught the attention of people like professional boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis who offered to help pay for her funeral services.
In December of last year, Baltimore police announced a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Harrison’s killing.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.