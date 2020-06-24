Former Baltimore police commissioner De Sousa: Defund the police

De Sousa developed strong ties with the community as he rose through the ranks of the Baltimore force, though he was involved in some of the same types of incidents being criticized in nationwide protests against police brutality. During his confirmation process, questions were revived about two fatal shootings he was involved with in 1995 that killed three people. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. And as a commander, De Sousa helped oversee a department now under federal consent decree for years of systemic abuses and failure to hold officers accountable.