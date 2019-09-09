Appeals court vacates conviction in Baltimore murder case, citing ‘lackluster’ evidence and hearsay testimony

A Maryland appeals court has overturned a Baltimore man’s 2017 murder conviction, saying the prosecution used hearsay testimony and relied on a questionable DNA testing method to bolster an otherwise “lackluster" case short on evidence.
The Court of Special Appeals ruled Wednesday that Delvonta Morten — who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Kevin Cassady in 2015 — was wrongly denied the opportunity to challenge evidence in court.
Judge Charles Moylan wrote the majority opinion and was particularly derisive of the prosecution’s case, subtitling one section, “Hearsay To The Rescue, Ostensibly.”
“The bare bones of the State’s legally insufficient case, however, were soon fleshed out by three rapid-fire infusions of hearsay evidence,” Moyland wrote. Without the hearsay evidence and questionable DNA, the case had no case, he wrote.
“But for wearing a hoodie, there was no linkage between the appellant and the shooting. There was absolutely no linkage between the appellant and the revolver found in a backyard in the alley,” Moylan wrote. If the faulty evidence had been excluded from trial, as it should have been, the judge wrote, “The appellant would have walked.”
The appeals court decision was equally critical of the judge for refusing to allow defense attorneys to fully cross-examine a witness about the particular DNA method used in the case. It is one which is typically relied on when there is only a small amount of material to examine.
“We hold that the appellant was at two or three critical junctions erroneously prohibited from challenging the TrueAllele test results that linked him to the ostensible murder weapon,” the appeals court wrote.
The case was sent back to Baltimore City Circuit Court for new hearings and likely a new trial.
Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced Delvonta Morten in 2017 to life plus 35 years in the September 2015 killing of Kevin Cannady, 29. Morten was convicted by of shooting Cannady execution-style in broad daylight on a Northwest Baltimore street corner.
Morten’s case was chronicled from behind the scenes by The Baltimore Sun in 2015.
After the verdict, Morten’s defense attorneys asked Phinn for a new trial, saying she had wrongly not allowed them to challenge DNA evidence. Public defender Kelly Swanston also said she had provided ineffective counsel because she did not ask that jurors be questioned more closely about whether they had read Sun coverage of the case.
Only the DNA issue was brought up on appeal.
Morten asserted his innocence when given a chance to speak before sentencing.
“My attorney failed to prove my innocence,” he said. “I do believe I didn’t have a fair trial due to the newspaper article.”