‘His talent? It was out of this world’: Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat, 24, shot to death in Cherry Hill

Delon Bushrod Jr., who was raised in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Cherry Hill and rapped under the name “LonnieDaGoat,” was shot to death Tuesday. (Courtesy of Kia Fenner-Bushrod)

A South Baltimore rapper known as LonnieDaGoat was shot to death this week, his family said.

Baltimore Police responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, where medics had already pronounced a man with a gunshot wound dead. His parents, Delon Bushrod Sr. and Kia Fenner-Bushrod, said the shooting victim was their 24-year-old son Delon Bushrod Jr., who went by LonnieDaGoat in his music career.

Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said Thursday that the department would confirm the victim’s name after detectives spoke with his next of kin.

Family members described Bushrod as goofy but ambitious (Courtesy of Kia Fenner-Bushrod)

Bushrod’s mother, Kia Fenner-Bushrod, said she was worried when her son, who called her nightly, stopped answering his phone. A Facebook post about a dead body in Cherry Hill brought her to the scene, where she showed a detective a picture of her son that included his tattoos. “That’s how they identified him,” she said.

Family members described Bushrod as goofy but ambitious, blessed with a big smile and powerful charisma.

“His talent? It was out of this world,” Fenner-Bushrod said.

The Da Goat YouTube channel has more than a million views and nearly 4,000 subscribers. His songs, including one of his mother’s favorites, “YIP,” reference Cherry Hill.

RIP LonnieDaGoat @cherryhillfest sends prayers to the family of Cherry Hill’s own Lonnie and all of those who knew and loved him. Lonnie was an exceptional talent and we will never forget him. Thank you to Cherry Hill leader, Ms. Termite for introducing us to Lonnie years ago pic.twitter.com/wBFsko1AXy — @cherryhillfest.baltimore (@cherryhillfest) September 22, 2022

After spending most of their lives in Cherry Hill, Bushrod and his girlfriend had recently moved to Anne Arundel County, his mother said.

“It’s just been a void in my heart right now,” his mother said. “I just want people to remember my son as a talented young man whose life was cut short over somebody’s stupidity.”

Bushrod played football for the Cherry Hill Eagles and was later a quarterback and a wide receiver on Edmondson-Westside High School’s team, his mother said.

Bushrod’s family last saw him when they gathered at his parents’ house Sunday night to watch a Ravens game and eat a feast prepared by Fenner-Bushrod that included ham, baked macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, sauerkraut and pig tails.

“My brother was just destined for greatness," Deairra Bushrod, 22, said of Delon. (Courtesy of Kia Fenner-Bushrod)

Deairra Bushrod, 22, described her brother as deeply original and humble. “My brother was just destined for greatness. He loved writing music,” she said.

During Sunday’s football game, he joked that he could have helped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field, she said.

When the two siblings said goodbye Sunday, they both said, “I love you,” and hugged, not knowing it would be the last time they saw each other.

“I’ve never been heartbroken, but I feel like this is a heartbreak,” his sister said. “I really can’t fathom this.”

Bushrod played quarterback and wide receiver on Edmondson-Westside High School’s football team. (Courtesy of Kia Fenner-Bushrod)

His family said they hope whoever is responsible for Bushrod’s death faces consequences. “They will reap what they sow. God does not like ugly. God sees everything and karma is real,” his mother said.

She said people in positions of power in Baltimore should exercise their authority to curb violence or get out of the way for those who will.

“Nowadays, there’s a killing in Baltimore City every time you turn around. It’s becoming a new norm and it shouldn’t be like that,” she said. “This is just ridiculous for us to be a little city like this and all these murders.”

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill. In a Facebook post, his mother told mourners to bring black and gold balloons and candles to honor “Lil Delon.”