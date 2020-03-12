ATF arrests alleged Baltimore gang member on the run since 2016

An alleged member of a violent gang behind several murders, shootings and illegal narcotics sales in South Baltimore was arrested Wednesday after being on the run since 2016.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote on Twitter that Deaven Raeshawn Cherry, aka “Gotti,” was arrested in Baltimore County Wednesday morning.
Federal prosecutors say that Cherry was part of a “violent drug distribution conspiracy” known as the Hillside Enterprise that operated out of the Cherry Hill neighborhood for 14 years.
According to a federal indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in 2019, Cherry and others in the gang sold a variety of narcotics in South Baltimore and murdered or attempted to murder a number of people, including members of rival gangs “Up Da Hill” and “The Lakebrook Circle Boys" among others.
Cherry is charged with killing Larry Griffin, an alleged member of the Up Da Hill gang, on May 22, 2010. Prosecutors wrote Cherry also assaulted a woman in 2008 for not siding with the gang and was part of a group of people who assaulted law enforcement officers near the New Era Academy on Dec. 4, 2006.
Cherry does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
The arrest is part of a crackdown on drug sales in the South Baltimore neighborhood where dozens of alleged members of the Hillside Enterprise and Up Da Hill were federally indicted on racketeering charges back in 2016.
While several of Cherry’s co-defendants have already pleaded guilty to charges in the case, authorities had been searching for some of those charged for years, including Cherry, who’d been a fugitive since 2016.
In May 2019, ATF announced the arrest of Travis Eugene Alewine, aka “Sticks," who prosecutors say was a member of the gang who had been on the run for two years before he was arrested.