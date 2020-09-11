Death of 1-year-old ruled homicide; 2 others injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

The December death of a 1-year-old in East Baltimore was ruled a homicide on Friday, according to Baltimore police.
Kaleb Shaw’s death was changed from a “questionable” death to a homicide after he was found dead in the 400 block of Aisquith Road in December 2019, police said.
No further details were provided about the reclassification of Shaw’s death.
Also on Friday, police released information about a double shooting that injured a man and a woman Thursday night.
Around 11:57 p.m., Northern District Patrol officers responded to the 6200 block of Chinquapin Pkwy. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to area hospitals where they both were listed in stable condition, police said.
Authorities also identified a number of homicide victims Friday after a particularly violent week in Baltimore.
Shaheed Carter, 37, was identified as a homicide victim after he was killed in the 700 block of North Rose St. on Tuesday.
Three victims who were killed on Wednesday were also identified by police.
Arnay Mclean, 20, was killed on Wednesday in the 4100 block of Marx Ave. in the Wilson Heights neighborhood. Tywon Rounds, 19, was also identified as a homicide victim after being shot while in the 200 block of S. Catherine St. in the Shipley Hill neighborhood in West Baltimore.
Malique Georges, 21, was identified as a homicide victim after being killed in the 5200 block of Goodnow Road in Northeast Baltimore.
Two men, Dominique Whitby and Deion Jenkins, both 24, were killed in a double shooting while in the 3100 block of Independence St. on Thursday in the Better Waverly neighborhood in North Baltimore.
Baltimore homicides have totaled 231 killings this year, marking 11 less killings compared this same time last year, according to Baltimore police data.