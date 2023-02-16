Baltimore Police arrest teenager for shooting near high school that killed 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, injured 4 others

Baltimore Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old with murder in connection to a shooting that killed Deanta Dorsey, 16, and injured four other teens.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect is being held at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center on first-degree murder charges after his arrest Wednesday. Police previously released surveillance photos of two masked men running from the scene of the Jan. 5 crime.

Advertisement

Dorsey, two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds were standing in a parking lot around 11:20 a.m. at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center when two shooters fired at least 20 rounds at them before running behind the building, police said. Dorsey and another victim were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

“This brings up one small step closer to getting justice for our beloved Deanta and the four other kids injured in this mass shooting,” Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney for Dorsey’s family, said in a statement. “We will not rest until all of those involved in Deanta’s murder are held accountable, and we remain grateful for the continued hard work of the detectives on this case.”

Advertisement

The young age of the alleged shooter “only amplifies the tragedy of this unspeakable situation,” Vignarajah said.

Police said Thursday the condition of the survivors is unknown.

The shooting occurred across the street from Edmondson-Westside High School. All of the victims were students at the school.

Teenagers have continued to be hurt by gun violence, including a 15-year-old high school freshman who was shot and critically injured Wednesday outside Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School in North Baltimore. Two other teenagers were shot Wednesday night.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the Edmondson Avenue homicide to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.