Judge hands down life in prison for Federal Hill murder of Timothy Moriconi

A Baltimore judge sentenced De’Andre Sleet on Tuesday to life in prison for fatally shooting Timothy Moriconi during an attempted robbery in the streets of Federal Hill.
Prosecutors said Sleet, 24, of West Baltimore, was carrying out a string of robberies when he came upon Moriconi one Friday night in September 2018. The 25-year-old Moriconi was walking in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., heading home from his father’s house.
During trial, prosecutors told the jury that Sleet tried to rob him and shot him in the chest. Surveillance video captured Sleet fleeing the scene in a silver Chevrolet Sonic.
Moriconi died at the hospital. Police found his wallet, a bag with four cans of beer, and a .380 caliber shell casing in the street. Six days later, officers spotted and pulled over the silver Chevrolet. They found Sleet in the car with a woman, Kiara Wesley, and a Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun in the glove box, prosecutors say.
Sleet was tried for murder on evidence that surveillance video captured him pull into the area and flee the scene moments after the shooting. He was also convicted on evidence the gun in his glove box matched the murder weapon. A Baltimore jury convicted him in December of felony murder, gun charges and conspiracy to commit robbery.
He was sentenced Tuesday to life plus 25 years in prison.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the prison term in an email late Tuesday.
“I hope that today’s sentence brings a sense of justice to the family and community who have remained engaged and steadfast throughout the entire judicial process,” she wrote. "The outpouring of support for Mr. Moriconi’s loved ones is a true testament to how much the community loved and appreciated this man.”