Timothy Moriconi was 25 years old and walking to his father’s home in Federal Hill to pick up a few beers on a rainy night last fall. Along the way, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday afternoon, Moriconi ran into a 24-year-old man on a multiday armed robbery spree.
Deandre Sleet sat in his girlfriend’s car and moved quickly, Baltimore City Assistant State Attorney Bethany Durand said, shooting Moriconi in the chest with a .38 caliber handgun.
Durand’s recounting came during opening arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Sleet, who was arrested about a week after the Sept. 27, 2018, killing. Sleet faces 30 charges, including first- and second-degree murder, robbery and multiple handgun violations.
Sleet’s attorney, William Buie, presented a counterargument before the jury. He called on jurors to examine all evidence, forensics and DNA before reaching a conclusion.
“It’s not about guessing, it’s about figuring out what actually happened,” Buie said.
Durand, the prosecutor, told jurors that Sleet committed two armed robberies two days before the alleged murder. He committed another robbery four days after the shooting, according to the prosecutor and Baltimore police charging documents.
A victim from an Oct. 1 robbery told police he was stopped in his car in the 3100 block of Cedarhurst Road with the windows down as two men walked up from behind to the driver-side window, according to charging documents. The armed men eventually patted down the victim and took his wallet along with a silver necklace before they both fled on foot.
During the early morning of Oct. 3, detectives arrested Sleet after finding a silver Chevy with temporary tags outside Sleet’s family home in the 2000 block of Penrose Ave., Durand said.
Trial is scheduled to continue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sleet is being held without bond.