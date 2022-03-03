Lawyers for teen sentenced to life for killing Baltimore County police officer argue his age wasn’t properly considered at trial

Lawyers for a man who ran over a Baltimore County police officer and killed her when he was 16 argued to the Maryland Court of Appeals on Thursday he was improperly convicted and sentenced because he was a child at the time of his trial.

Dawnta Harris, now 20, was convicted of felony murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. In 2018, Harris was driving a stolen car with a group of teens who were breaking into houses in Perry Hall when Officer Amy Caprio arrived.

Standing in front of the car, Caprio told Harris, then a ninth-grader, to get out of the car. Instead, Harris ducked his head and hit the gas, running Caprio over.

Prosecutors charged Harris with felony murder, a legal doctrine used when someone is killed during the commission of a separate felony, and tried him as an adult.

Harris’ attorney, Megan Coleman, argued to the Court of Appeals that felony murder should not apply to children who inadvertently kill someone when committing another crime because their brains haven’t developed enough to understand the ramifications of their actions.

“Because he was 16, because he was a minor, he therefore was unable to appreciate the risks and consequences,” Coleman said.

Coleman also argued Harris should have been given unique consideration at his sentencing hearing because of his age. The minimum sentence for felony murder is life in prison with the possibility of parole.

David Jaros, the director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore, said both of Coleman’s arguments have merit because children lack the same level of decision making adults have.

“If children really do evaluate what they’re doing differently, if their brains are physiologically different, then the reasons we may be comfortable for holding someone accountable for committing a murder when they decide to commit a felony may be different for a child,” Jaros said.

Andrew DiMiceli, arguing on behalf of the state of Maryland, said the judge was aware of Harris’ age and background, as they are of every defendant, when passing down the mandatory life sentence.

Because Harris was convicted of felony murder, prosecutors did not have to prove he had an intent to kill anyone — under the law it is implied — only that someone died while a felony was being committed.

In 2020 and 2021, bills were filed to prohibit minors from being charged with felony murder, but they both died in committee.

Coleman also said during oral arguments it would be easier for Harris to have his conviction and sentence reexamined if the legislature took the issue up again.

Coleman also argued the court should consider the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miller vs. Alabama when it rules on whether the sentencing judge should have exercised more discretion when sentencing Harris to life in prison.

In Miller vs. Alabama, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that life sentences without parole for children convicted of homicide were unconstitutional.

Harris is eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

According to the Miller case, Coleman said, it should be more nuanced than a judge simply being aware of a defendant’s circumstances. Under Miller, judges should have latitude to issue sentences they see fit for children offenders, rather than being subject to mandatory sentencing guidelines.

“The judge has to say ‘I acknowledge your age and the impact your age may have had on your decision making and culpability,’” Jaros said.

Even with greater discretion, a judge could still issue the same sentence Harris received.

DiMiceli argued Harris’ sentence is constitutional because he does have the chance to receive parole.

It may take months for the Court of Appeals to reach a ruling. While the court could reasonably rule in favor of Harris, Jaros said the ruling depends on a number of factors.

“The court’s willingness and interest in doing this is going to be balanced against what is an easier situation if we just have it resolved by the legislature,” Jaros said. “I think this is an argument that holds weight and is worth considering.”