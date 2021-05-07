Maryland attorney general invites public comment in review of former Chief Medical Examiner Fowler’s cases

Last month, the Attorney General’s Office said there should be a review of the death investigations during Fowler’s tenure. He retired in 2019 after 17 years as the state’s chief medical examiner. Questions about some of his investigations were raised after his testimony as an expert witness for the defense during the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter for killing George Floyd. Cellphone video of the murder captured the officer kneeling on Foyd’s neck.