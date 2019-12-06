The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office dropped all eight charges against a man whose aggressive arrest by Baltimore police went viral on social media Thursday, according to online Baltimore City District Court records.
The arrest of David Dixon, 23, was caught on video showing an officer on top of Dixon’s back and wrapping his left arm around Dixon’s neck.
The officer looks up and places his right hand on his gun for a second and then wraps both arms around Dixon’s neck in a choking position. Another officer is seen on video checking Dixon’s pockets while he is lying on the ground on his stomach.
Dixon was arrested in South Baltimore, according to Baltimore police. The department had charged him with several drug charges and resisting arrest.
“Put your hands behind your back. Put your hands behind your back,” one officer shouts. “Stop fighting!”
“You’re choking me!" Dixon says. “You’re choking me!”
“You’re fighting. Stop!” the officer says.
Dixon struggles with putting his arms behind his back and the officer begins to start pressing Dixon’s face against the pavement, the video shows.
Baltimore police officer Leon Riley was listed as involved in the arrest, according to online court records.
Zy Richardson, spokesperson with the State’s Attorney’s Office, said in an email to the Baltimore Sun on Friday that it is not able to comment on open and active investigations.
City Council President Brandon Scott said on Twitter that he immediately alerted Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison after he was notified of the video Thursday morning. Scott told Harrison in a phone call he found the officer’s actions disturbing.