Baltimore Police make arrest in killing of Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale

Baltimore Police have made an arrest in the January killing of Dante Barksdale, a beloved leader of the Safe Streets anti-violence program.
Police served an arrest warrant on Garrick L. Powell Jr., 28, who was home on pretrial detention on unrelated gun charges from February in Anne Arundel County.
Officials did not immediately provide a motive in Barksdale’s killing.
“Earlier this year, Dante Barksdale — the heart and soul of Baltimore — became a victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent. But thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, a suspect in Dante’s murder has now been apprehended,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Thursday morning.
Barksdale, 46, was fatally shot the morning of Jan. 17 outside of the Douglass Homes housing project. Known as “Tater,” he had been a top official with Safe Streets, which hires community members to mediate disputes, for more than a decade and was well-known in Baltimore and beyond for his anti-violence work.
His death prompted an outpouring of grief, and a cash reward of $7,000 was offered. Since then, months have passed without any word of progress in the investigation.
“I want to thank the hard working men and women of the Baltimore Police Department for their diligence in apprehending Garrick Powell for the murder of Dante Barksdale,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, adding that he will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office “to ensure justice is served.”
Powell was charged and cleared of murder in 2013. In 2017 he was sentenced to 11 years in prison related to a probation violation for a witness intimidation conviction, but was free following an appellate court ruling last year that overturned the sentence.
And he was arrested just weeks after Barksdale’s killing, in Anne Arundel County, and charged with gun and drug offenses.
Powell was among a group travelingin a vehicle searched by county police Feb. 3 following a traffic stop in the Brooklyn Park area.
County police said at the time that they recovered a Polymer 80 9 mm handgun, a Sig Sauer P938 9 mm handgun, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, and $4,400 in cash. Powell and three others were arrested, and he was ordered released on his own recognizance.
Before that, Powell was convicted of a charge of intimidating a juror or witness in Baltimore in 2015, and sentenced to a term of 15 years with all but four years suspended.
He was sentenced to the balance of that term — 11 years — after violating his probation in 2017, when Baltimore County police said they found cocaine on him during a traffic stop. But the Court of Special Appeals reversed that sentence in March 2020, finding that the state had erred in failing to call a chemist as a witness.
“The court ruled that the State was not required to produce anyone who was involved in testing the contents of the baggie that was submitted” by police, the appellate court judges wrote. “We cannot say that foreclosing that opportunity was harmless, because the chemist’s work was an essential link in the chain of custody and, in turn, a necessary element of the State’s proof that Powell was in possession of cocaine.”
Powell was also charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that occurred in October 2012. The outcome of that case is unclear — a new law passed by the General Assembly removes from online court records any cases in which a defendant was found not guilty or the charges were dropped. Powell’s case connected to the 2012 homicide shows only two counts in which a verdict was not rendered, and not the result of the other counts, which have been removed from the public database.
Barksdale had a personal connection to the systems of crime and aggression that he sought to dismantle. He had served time in prison, and was the nephew of Nathan “Bodie” Barksdale, the notorious Baltimore man whose crimes and run-ins with police were among many that inspired characters and storylines in the hit HBO series “The Wire.”
In a memoir published in November 2019, “Growing Up Barksdale,” he recounted his introduction to the Safe Streets program in 2008, through mentor Leon Faruq.
“I was tired of getting locked up, of getting robbed by police, of having to keep an eye out at all times,” he wrote. “I wanted a regular job. And it seemed the universe had one in mind for me.”
“My friend Dante turned his life around by working tirelessly to keep Baltimore neighborhoods safe from gun violence,” Mayor Scott said Thursday. “As an outreach coordinator for Safe Streets, Dante was persistently present in our toughest communities to engage young people and impart healthier approaches to solving conflict. He believed that everyone has value and a purpose, and this sentiment continues to shape my leadership approach as mayor.”