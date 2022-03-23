Baltimore man found guilty of murder in 2020 Franklintown fatal shooting

A Baltimore jury has convicted a man of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Tavonte Briggs in the city’s Franklintown neighborhood.

Danjuan McBride, 24, faces a maximum penalty of life plus 35 years in prison after being rendered guilty of premeditated murder and firearms offenses, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

McBride stood trial for the murder Monday. His attorney, James Scott, declined to comment.

Prosecutors say Briggs was involved in a dice game in the 300 block of Franklintown Road when McBride approached and opened fire. It was June 25, 2020, around 12:40 p.m.

Briggs tried to run away, but McBride chased him and kept shooting until Briggs collapsed, according the the news release.

Prosecutors say McBride’s mother and stepmother told detectives he confessed to the killing, while cellular data placed McBride in the area of the fatal shooting during the time it occurred.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued a statement touting the verdict, along with another guilty finding in an assault case. Mosby said her victim advocates would continue to support Briggs’ family.

“Today sends a clear message that my office remains wholly committed to prosecuting those who are responsible for bringing this senseless violence to our street,” Mosby said. “We will not tolerate violent individuals who demonstrate a blatant and bold disregard for human decency.”