As of Sunday, there had been 271 homicides this year, compared to 241 at the same time last year, meaning there has still been 12.4% more killings this year. There have also been more homicides this year than there were at this time in 2016, when there were 244, in 2015, when there were 262, and in 2014, when there were 174. There were more homicides at this point in 2017, with 277.