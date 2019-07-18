Here are 5 main takeaways from Baltimore Police commissioner Harrison’s new crime plan

Detectives will collaborate more often with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the city state’s attorney’s office. City prosecutors will now review not just homicide cases but also non-fatal shootings and armed robberies to “provide a stronger foundation for building and accepting better cases, ensuring that the correct defendants are the ones being prosecuted and convicted." Five new federal prosecutors will work alongside city prosecutors to identify cases that can be prosecuted in federal court, where defendants face harsher penalties.