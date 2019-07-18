New Baltimore Police crime plan calls for 10-minute response time to serious calls

The Baltimore police commissioner’s crime plan unveiled Thursday sets a “new performance goal” of responding to serious calls within 10 minutes and said officers will be asked to spend one-third of their time on proactive efforts to curb violent crime in the city.
The initiatives were among many outlined by Commissioner Michael Harrison as he tries grappling with the city’s soaring homicide rate. Many of the initiatives have been announced previously, but the plan provides more details of his vision for reforming community relationships. Harrison also offers a blueprint for more effectively using the department’s resources.
“The BPD’s strategic vision for reform lends itself to creating more resources and better directing BPD’s efforts in reducing, preventing, and solving crimes in our city,” the plan said.
In addition to the goal of a 10-minute response time, the plan puts forward other initiatives to get already-stretched officers out into the community.
As part of the plan to establish better community ties, detective units investigating armed robberies, burglaries and nonfatal shootings have been assigned to work out of the local districts in hopes they will be better able to develop relationships with residents.
“Good police work is all about developing positive relationships with members of the community,” Harrison said in his plan’s opening statement.
The plan also calls for updating technology, which is expected to free officers from more mundane tasks so they can concentrate on curbing crime. It also calls for deploying officers to specific areas that have continued to experience the highest rates of violence in recent years.
“I think that for me, this is critical to reduce the call burden in patrol," City Council President Brandon Scott said in an interview. Scott has been pushing for the department to compile and release a crime plan.
“When you’re in a city like Baltimore in the midst of a crime and violence epidemic, you cannot and should not have police resources dedicated to things that are not life and death,” Scott said. “I am thankful for Commissioner Harrison for coming up with the plan. We are still suffering from the disease of gun violence in Baltimore.”
You cannot and should not have police resources dedicated to things that are not life and death.
Harrison in his plan also orders a “full redesign” of Comstat, the data-driven weekly meetings designed to hold top department officials accountable for crime in their districts or enforcement areas. The new Comstat will be based on more metrics, such as clearance rates, overtime and use of force data.
To improve the quality of police investigations, the department will consult with Baltimore City prosecutors on a broader range of cases, including homicides, non fatal shootings and armed robberies. The plan also calls for for five new federal prosecutors that will work alongside city prosecutors to identify cases involving “repeat violent gun offenders” who be tried in federal court where defendants face longer sentences.
“I’m very pleased to see Harrison recognizes the need to make sure we are doing the basics well, but also be a nimble 21st century police force,” said Del. Brooke Lierman. “The plan from my perspective, I often recognize the need to make sure technology is upgraded and policing is constitutional."
The department is also reinstituting what it called “call-ins,” in which officers, prosecutors and other law enforcement officers will make contact with people on probation and parole. The visits serve as a reminder to criminals of the penalties they face if they don’t stop committing crimes and is also targeted at offenders who leave prison and return to gangs. But the approach also connects offenders with various services designed to keep them from committing new crimes, the plan said.
The emphasis will be on “putting the guns down,” the department said.
The department is working with the general services and finance departments to finalize a plan by the end of this year for the renovation, repair or replacement of all nine district stations and the relocation of the training academy. The plan also says it expects to relocate and expand its academy facilities by the end of the year. It said it believes that will allow for more recruits to pass through the academy each year.
The plan also calls for adopting the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) program that Harrison helped launch in New Orleans in 2016. The program is a peer intervention program that trains officers to “intervene when they see that their colleagues, or even their supervisors, are going down the wrong path.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.