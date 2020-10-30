Baltimore aerial surveillance program designed to decrease crime ends Saturday. Its future uncertain.

Baltimore police’s aerial surveillance program, a pilot project to determine whether the flights could help solve and deter crime, will take its final flight on Saturday, according to police.
Police confirmed that “all flight operations” for the Aerial Investigation Research program, dubbed AIR, will stop, and then and police will continue to work with its vendor, independent evaluators and stakeholders to analyze the program’s effectiveness.
A police spokeswoman did not respond to questions about future plans and how many crimes the air unit may have helped solve.
In April, planes began flying over the city to gather information that police and program officials hoped would help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.
The city’s spending board voted 3-2 to approve the trial run funded entirely by Texas philanthropists Laura and John Arnold through their organization, Arnold Ventures. The planes captured 90% of the city and were permitted to fly up to 40 hours a week.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued to block the program, but a federal judge ruled that the camera-equipped airplanes do not violate privacy rights of city residents.
Baltimore city has totaled over 300 homicides for the last five years and is on pace to pass that mark again, with 277 homicides so far in 2020. While many elected officials have pointed out root causes that lead to violent crime, some other community residents back the operations of the spy plane.
Duane Simmons, pastor of Simmons Memorial Baptist Church, said the program should be continued.
“Every citizen, business owner, and visitor has a reasonable expectation that leadership is committed to keeping them safe. They also expect law enforcement to use all available tools to fight crime so long as they are constitutional, justly applied and transparent,” Simmons said in a statement.
“The program works. The fundamental role of government is to keep people safe. To end it during this epidemic of violence is not only nonsensical, it amounts to a violation of the public trust,” Simmons said.