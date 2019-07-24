Report: Woman struck in head with gun while carrying 5-month-old son during armed robbery in Baltimore

A woman was reportedly struck in the head with a gun while she was carrying her 5-month-old son during an armed robbery in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Councilman Eric Costello wrote on Facebook that Baltimore police said two juvenile females and a juvenile male approached the woman from the front and one of the two girls pulled out a weapon and began striking her in the head with it.
She was carrying her son when she was struck, Costello wrote.
The second girl grabbed her from behind while the boy stole her cellphone before they all fled the area, Costello wrote.
All three are in custody and have not been identified, Costello wrote. The victim was treated at the scene, and the child was not reported injured.
Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert confirmed that three people were arrested in the incident.