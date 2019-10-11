Another corrections officer has pleaded guilty in the scheme to smuggle drugs, tobacco and cellphones into a state prison in Jessup.
Officer Janel Griffin, 41, of Baltimore pleaded guilty Friday to a federal racketeering charge and faces as much as 20 years in prison, prosecutors say. Inmate Corey "C" Alston, 29, pleaded guilty last month to the same charge. They are the most recent defendants to admit guilt in the racketeering case against about 20 people who work and serve time at the Maryland Correctional Institute Jessup.
“We will not tolerate employees in positions of trust violating their oaths,” U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert Hur said in a statement. “Federal, state, and local officials will continue to work together to root out corrupt employees and others who undermine the administration of justice at our prisons.”
In July, Patricia McDaniel, 26, of Baltimore, a dietary officer, admitted she smuggled contraband into the prison for inmates. She pleaded guilty to racketeering and awaits sentencing.
State and federal authorities announced in April that they had dismantled the smuggling ring at the men’s prison in Jessup. Prosecutors say the guards were sneaking an array of contraband into the prison — fentanyl, ecstasy, synthetic marijuana, prescription pills, alcohol and tobacco — by hiding drugs under their clothing and in their hair.