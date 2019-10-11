Officer Janel Griffin, 41, of Baltimore pleaded guilty Friday to a federal racketeering charge and faces as much as 20 years in prison, prosecutors say. Inmate Corey "C" Alston, 29, pleaded guilty last month to the same charge. They are the most recent defendants to admit guilt in the racketeering case against about 20 people who work and serve time at the Maryland Correctional Institute Jessup.