Second Baltimore correctional officer dies of COVID-19, department confirms

A Baltimore city correctional officer died of COVID-19 Monday morning following several months of complications from the virus, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The correctional officer was in his 60s and was a “well-respected” veteran of 26 years, department spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said, adding he worked at a prison facility in Baltimore city.
This is the second Maryland correctional officer to die of the coronavirus this year. The first was a woman in her 60s who worked for 20 years in the system and died in June. She worked at the Baltimore City Booking and Intake Center, the department said.
As of Monday, Maryland has confirmed 1,571 coronavirus cases in its correctional facilities, including 697 staff members and 874 positive cases for inmates. A total of 11 inmates have died from the virus, according to department numbers.
This story will be updated.