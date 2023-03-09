Human remains found in Northwest Baltimore deemed a homicide, police say

Police are investigating a homicide after a container with human remains was found outside a house in the Forest Park neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue and found a black container Friday. The medical examiners’ office identified human remains inside the container and ruled the cause of death a homicide Wednesday.

Baltimore Police are also investigating a shooting from 15 years ago that is now a homicide.

On March 22, 2008, a 21-year-old was robbed and then shot multiple times on the 500 block of North Decker Avenue across from Elwood Park in East Baltimore. The victim survived initially but recently died in Texas, where medical examiners determined the cause of death a homicide due to complications from the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.