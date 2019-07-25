Federal judge sees path forward for Baltimore’s beleaguered police force: ‘The first green shoots of spring’

The federal judge enforcing Baltimore’s consent decree noted ongoing challenges, such as the city’s “torrid, unrelenting pace" of violence, but said Thursday that he sees “some evidence of progress” on instituting reforms.
U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar’s hopeful tone highlighted the latest consent decree public hearing at which city, police and U.S. Justice Department officials discussed continuing efforts to reform the Baltimore Police Department.
The city and the Justice Department reached the consent agreement two years ago, after a DOJ investigation found the department regularly violated residents’ constitutional rights, especially in minority neighborhoods. The city is expected to take years to fulfill its obligations.
Bredar has previously expressed concern about the department, particularly its constant turnover of commissioners and senior leadership. Thursday he touched on several recent issues and high-profile incidents in the department and the city.
But Bredar pointed to a recent smudge on the department’s reputation — the arrest of Sgt. Ethan Newberg on charges he assaulted and falsely detained an innocent man out of spite — as a sign of hope for the future.
Footage from Newberg’s body-worn camera depicts an interaction in which a junior officer can be heard trying to intervene and calm the loud street dispute. The unnamed officer tells his superior, Newberg, to relax.
“It was a positive moment for me, the first green shoots of spring, a hint of how the leaders of this reform initiative imagine all officers will respond to similar drama,” Bredar said.
Still, the judge did not shy away from the realities facing the department.
Bredar referred to the recent shooting at a methadone clinic in which a police officer was shot and a gunman killed. Before confronting police, the gunman shot and killed a lab worker at the clinic, police have said. Bredar pointed out that just days after that incident, Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy, who oversees the department’s compliance with the consent decree, and his wife were held up at gunpoint.
“All is not well in the City of Baltimore,” he said, though he did mention that Murphy returned to work immediately after the robbery.
During his remarks, Bredar expressed displeasure with the department’s failure to properly police itself. He mentioned 12 internal affairs cases in which officers faced discipline after internal investigations upheld allegations of misconduct and violations of department policy. But the cases were thrown out by a circuit court judge because investigators failed to file the internal charges within the one-year deadline.