Victim, suspect identified in Baltimore methadone clinic shooting

Baltimore police on Tuesday identified a victim and the suspect in a shooting Monday at a methadone clinic in Charles North.
David Caldwell, 52, of the 500 block of Parksley Ave., was working at the clinic when he was shot to death, police said. The suspect, Ashanti Pinkney, 49, of the first block of W. 20th St., was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, in which a veteran police officer, Sgt. Billy Shiflett, 51, was seriously injured, according to police.
Pinkney entered the Man Alive clinic in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave. about 7 a.m. Monday with a gun demanding methadone, according to police.
A 41-year old employee of the clinic, who was also shot while on the job, was released from the hospital Monday night. Her name was not released.
The female employee was, “possibly injured during the gunfire by shrapnel or other debris,” Baltimore Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said. “The incident remains under investigation.”
Caldwell’s family could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Investigators believe Pinkney shot Caldwell and Shiflett, Silbert said. It’s unclear who shot the other injured clinic employee.