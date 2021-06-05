xml:space="preserve">
Police: Man fatally shot, woman injured near Walbrook shopping center in West Baltimore

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2021 10:46 PM

A 35-year-old man has died after Baltimore police found him shot multiple times in West Baltimore’s Walbrook neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Clifton Ave. near the Walbrook Junction Shopping Center around 8:48 p.m. to find the man, who has not been identified, with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, police said.

Shortly thereafter, police said, a 31-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to her leg and foot, and told police she was near Walbrook Junction when she was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who want to remain anonymous can send tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

