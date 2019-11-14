Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Baltimore man they say is wanted for attempted murder.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that detectives are searching for Clarence Orlando Moore Jr., 36, of the 3000 block of Mallview Road. He’s wanted on attempted murder and assault charges related to an October shooting.
A warrant was issued for Moore’s arrest, police wrote. They say he was involved in a shooting Oct. 19 in Northeast Baltimore’s Lakeland neighborhood.
Police wrote that a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest after an argument around 1:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road. He was taken to the hospital and treated.
Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or dial 911.