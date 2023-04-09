19-year-old fatally shot Sunday afternoon in East Baltimore

A 19-year-old died after being shot on Easter Sunday in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on the 1600 block of Chilton Street at about 2:31 p.m. Sunday, and found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Those with information are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Another man died in a fatal single-vehicle crash in the in the Mount Washington neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster on the 5700 block of Pimlico Road, and found a 54-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Baltimore Police crash team detectives are investigating the collision.