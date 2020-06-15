Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Baltimore police officer Sunday

Baltimore police say they have charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder in the shooting of an officer in the city Sunday.
Christopher Earl, 30, of Windsor Mill, has been arrested and charged with a dozen crimes after Baltimore police say he fired his weapon at an officer in West Baltimore.
Police say Earl shot at an officer while police were in the Bridgeview/Greenlawn neighborhood. The officer was struck but survived and aided in the arrest before he was taken to the hospital, police said. He was in stable condition as of Sunday.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said that police were responding to reports of a large crowd in the 2300 block of Winchester St. early Sunday morning.
The department has not named the officer nor given any additional details about the incident.
In addition to attempted murder and assault counts, Earl faces two charges of having an illegal loaded handgun in his vehicle, according to online court records. Police did not provide information as to why a vehicle was searched.
An attorney for Earl could not be immediately reached Monday.