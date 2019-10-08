Baltimore Police said Tuesday a child abuse case from 2012 was upgraded to a homicide after a 7-year-old boy died this spring.
Caleb Carter was only 11 months old when his parents, Monique and Joseph Carter III, brought him into Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police said the boy was suffering from malnutrition over a long period of time, brain atrophy associated with a lack of protein and nutrients, bone deformity from lack of calcium and other related medical issues.
Carter died in Baltimore County on May 21. The medical examiner ruled his death was a direct result of abuse. On Monday, Baltimore detectives were notified of the boy’s death and upgraded it to a homicide.
Monique Carter was sentenced to five years probation while Joseph Carter III was sentenced to three years in prison and five years probation, according to online court records.