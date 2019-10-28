Baltimore police are searching for a 36-year-old man believed to have abducted his 4-year-old son and then fled the scene of a vehicle crash.
Officers responded Monday around 1 p.m. to the 1200 block of Broening Highway for a reported assault. There they found a woman who said she had just been assaulted by her child’s father Adonis Cruz-Reyes.
After the alleged assault, the woman said Cruz-Reyes left with their 4-year-old son Diland Cruz-Hernandez and her phone in a dark colored 1999 Jeep Cherokee with a Virginia tag of KEILA5.
A photo of the child was not available, but police circulated an image of the vehicle on social media Monday afternoon.
Officers say they believe Cruz-Reyes was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Washington and Fleet streets a short time after the alleged assault.
Cruz-Reyes is wanted for robbery, assault, violating a protective order and traffic charges related to the hit-and-run crash, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.