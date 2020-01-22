Former Baltimore delegate Cheryl D. Glenn pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of taking bribes in exchange for political favors.
Then she gave long hugs to two FBI special agents.
Glenn, 68, made her first appearance in U.S. District Court since the charges were unsealed in late December, and admitted to courting payments in 2018 and 2019 to help offset financial problems. There was no mention of whether Glenn, who signed a plea agreement months ago that was kept out of sight until the charges were announced last month, had been cooperating with federal investigators.
At the hearing prosecutors said Glenn signed a plea agreement letter on June 24, although a criminal information - a federal charging document - wasn’t issued until July. Glenn continued to serve as a legislator and chair of the city delegation until Dec. 18, when she abruptly resigned.
Glenn was a chief proponent of legalizing medical marijuana, and the state’s medical marijuana commission is named after her mother.
In her plea, she admitted that she solicited and accepted $33,750 in cash payments through an associate to help an out-of-state marijuana dispensing company.
“I’ve stopped spending time with people if they’re not, um, donating,” she said during one meeting, according to the plea deal.
She later accepted money from a local business owner in exchange for introducing legislation that would give local businesses priority for medical marijuana licenses, and later to introduce a bill to get that businessperson a liquor license on Belair Road.
After accepting a $15,000 payment in February 2019, according to federal court records, she had the associate sign a document saying the cash was “a gift and is not being given to me in exchange for any political favors.”
“This protects you and I,” she told him.
Glenn was elected to the legislature in 2006 after serving eight years as president of the City Union of Baltimore and a lobbyist for the Baltimore Teachers Union.
This article will be updated.