Three injured in Thursday afternoon shooting near Cherry Hill shopping center; over 20 rounds fired

Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after someone fired more than 20 rounds from a vehicle near a busy Cherry Hill shopping center around lunchtime Thursday.

Baltimore Police said they responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road, where they found a young man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Moments later, two more victims walked into a nearby hospital. They also had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

On the scene Thursday afternoon, officers placed more than 20 evidence markers next to shell casings near the intersection of Cherry Hill and Terra Firma roads. The crime scene included a Family Dollar store; witnesses said one victim ran inside the store for help after being shot.

Police place evidence markers at the scene of a shooting in Cherry Hill on Thursday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson)

The shooting left neighbors shaken but not surprised at the violence, which they said has unfortunately become a common occurrence in the area.

A man who lives nearby said he was walking to the store when gunshots sounded at close range. He quickly ducked behind some parked cars outside the store, which is across the street from where the shooting unfolded.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said he heard at least two dozen shots and saw a dark-colored sedan with its passenger door open. He said the car left the area soon after the shooting.

“It was so many shots,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. Never a dull moment around here.”

Several people scattered amid the chaos, he said.

Baltimore police investigate a shooting in Cherry Hill on Thursday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson)

“Two people were on the ground. Then, one guy got up. He was hopping around, limping and yelling,” the man said. He said another ran inside the store.

Neighbors said the shooting was unsurprising because groups of young men often hang around outside a carryout business at the intersection. They said the area gets regular foot traffic because it’s Cherry Hill’s main commercial strip, with convenience stores, a barbershop, a laundromat, a health clinic, the Family Dollar and more.

Later Tuesday afternoon, kids walked past the crime tape on their way home from school while police interviewed witnesses inside the Family Dollar.