Charges dropped against Baltimore security guard accused of rape, posing as a police officer

Rape charges were dismissed on Wednesday against a University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center security guard accused of posing as a police officer.
Richard S. Barnes, 50, was previously charged with first- and second-degree rape in June, after a woman told police she had been raped in the Charles Village area by a man she believed was a police officer.
On Wednesday, a prosecutor said a grand jury did not indict Barnes.
The investigation prompted the Baltimore Police Department to pull 120 patrol vehicles off the street “out of an abundance of caution,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said when police identified Barnes as a suspect in June.
The victim reported that she was near the Charles Village Pub when she met a man named “Rick,” who appeared to be a police officer, according to an internal police memo previously obtained by The Baltimore Sun. She reported the man then took her to a residential area near Camden Yards — she didn’t have an exact location — and forced her to have sex, before dropping her back in the Charles Village area, the memo said. The woman later went to an area hospital to report the incident.
Police identified Barnes as a suspect after reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and private camera footage from the area and searching Maryland Motor Vehicle records, which had connected his vehicle to the scene, the department said.
In a statement of probable cause against Barnes, police wrote that the victim also told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver just before Barnes approached the Lyft driver’s vehicle, interrupting the assault.
The victim told police the driver began to touch her body and digitally penetrated her, according to the documents. He then parked the car in an alley in the 3100 block of St. Paul St. and the driver pulled the victim on top of him inside the car, she told police.
According to the charging document, Barnes approached the Lyft vehicle, and the victim got out and got into Barnes’ car and rode with him to tje unidentified location where she told police he forced her to have sex with him.
Police have not charged the Lyft driver.
