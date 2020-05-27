xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Man shot in Central Park Heights neighborhood two blocks from Sunday’s fatal shooting, Baltimore Police say

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
May 27, 2020 5:11 PM
Baltimore police investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of W. Garrison Ave. on May 27, 2020.
Baltimore police investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of W. Garrison Ave. on May 27, 2020.(ULY)

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday in Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood, police say, about two blocks from where a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday.

Baltimore Police wrote in a news release Wednesday afternoon that officers were called to the 3600 block of W. Garrison Ave. at 12:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male who’d been shot in the leg, police wrote. A tourniquet was applied to the wound and the man was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466.
The shooting is about two blocks from where Donald Foster, 34, of Staunton, Virginia, was killed Sunday.

Foster was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5200 block of Litchfield Ave. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Nine people were killed and five others injured in various incidents around the city over Memorial Day weekend.

Homicide detectives work a crime scene in the 3600 block of Garrison Ave. in Central Park Heights near Park Heights.
Homicide detectives work a crime scene in the 3600 block of Garrison Ave. in Central Park Heights near Park Heights.(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

