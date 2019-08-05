Man dead in Northwest Baltimore shooting

Police say a man died after being shot in Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of Park Heights Ave. in Northwest Baltimore at 5:42 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found an unresponsive adult man who’d been shot multiple times, police wrote.
He was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police wrote.
The department has not identified the victim nor named a suspect in his death.
Monday’s fatal shooting follows a deadly weekend during which Baltimore’s total number of homicides reached 200 for the year.
Police also wrote Monday that a 32-year-old man is receiving treatment for wounds he suffered during a shooting in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore about an hour before the fatal shooting.
The department wrote that the man was found after officers were called to the 400 block of N. Glover St. at 4:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The man is being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, police wrote.
Anyone with information about the Central Park Heights shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100, leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup or send a text message anonymously to 443-902-4824.
Anyone with information about the McElderry Park shooting is asked to call 410-396-2422 or leave tips anonymously through the same tip lines.