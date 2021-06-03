Baltimore gang charged with dozens of shootings, including 18 murders and 28 attempted murders during reign of violence

The volume of violence attributed to the group over five years is the most chronicled in a single indictment in recent memory, and spans the city. Cawthorn, who Baltimore Police have said they created a task force to take down, is charged with at least five of those murders and several other murder tries, some that took place at dice games. His own father was fatally shot in the summer of 2018 by rivals, and prosecutors say that Cawthorn retaliated by trying to kill those responsible.