ATF offering $10K reward for capture of alleged ‘Triple-C’ gang leader

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 07, 2021 5:00 PM

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the capture of alleged “Triple-C” gang leader, who was given the opportunity to turn himself in and has instead vanished.

Federal prosecutors last week charged Gary Creek, 39, with racketeering for being the alleged founder and leader of the gang - which stands for “Cruddy Conniving Crutballs.” They accuse Creek of committing a murder, and members of the gang with carrying out more than 40 killings and attempted murders.

Federal agents announced Monday they are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that helps capture Gary Creek a/k/a Hov, 39, who disappeared after being indicted for leading a murderous Baltimore gang.
The ATF said Creek walks with a limp and may even be confined to a wheelchair, and that investigators believe he is currently being assisted by unknown persons to evade arrest. The ATF said Creek “should be considered armed and dangerous.” They asked anyone with information to call 911 or 888-ATF-TIPS.

Creek had pending charges since 2019, when he was charged in a drug conspiracy. He was set free in May 2020 on home monitoring due to COVID-19 concerns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Creek was compliant while on release, and so they allowed him to turn himself in. He failed to show.

His defense attorney has not returned phone calls seeking comment.

