Baltimore Police said Tuesday detectives have identified two people believed to be responsible for carjacking a woman and taking her cat that had been in her car.
Police spokesman Det. Donny Moses said detectives have identified two people of interest but that charges haven’t been filed. He said the cat has been recovered.
Moses said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Saturday outside the Maryland Historical Society at 201 W. Monument St.
A 51-year-old woman was sitting in her car with her cat, waiting for her daughter when she told police two suspects approached her car. One reached through her driver side window and attempted to take her keys, Moses said. When they were unable to get her keys, they pulled her out of the vehicle and onto the ground.
One of the suspects jumped into the vehicle and drove away with the cat was still in the vehicle. The other suspect got into another vehicle nearby and drove off, Moses said.