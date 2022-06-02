28-year-old man killed in Carrollton Ridge neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore early Thursday

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 2:25 a.m. to the 300 block of South Pulaski Street for a Shot Spotter alert and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was not identified by name Thursday morning.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.