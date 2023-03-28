Baltimore Police: Man shot multiple times, killed in Carrollton Ridge on Monday night

A 29-year-old man died Monday evening after being shot in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore hours after another man was injured in a shooting blocks away.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Eagle Street for a report of a shooting at about 8:56 p.m. and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Earlier Monday evening, at about 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue in Carrollton Ridge for a reported shooting and found a 31-year-old man inside a residence and suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with information on that shooting are asked to contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488.

