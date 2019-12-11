A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a 21-year-old in the city’s Central Park Heights neighborhood in February, admitting in a plea agreement that he and a co-conspirator were chasing down a rival drug trafficker who approached his associate armed with a gun.
In a plea agreement Dec. 2 filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore and unsealed Wednesday, Darian Carroll, 32, admitted he shot and killed 21-year-old Deoandre Johnson in the area of the 4600 block of Park Heights Ave.
According to Johnson’s plea agreement, he and an unnamed co-conspirator were selling marijuana in the area of Wylie Avenue and Park Heights Avenue when a man referred to only as “RH” began circling the block in his vehicle with other passengers inside.
Carroll recognized “RH” as an outside drug trafficker, the plea agreement reads, andbecame suspicious he might be trying to rob him and his co-conspirator. According to the plea agreement, Carroll and others who sold drugs in the area had ties to the neighborhood and others “who were not from this area were not permitted to sell marijuana.”
Carroll’s co-conspirator confronted “RH” as he sat in a car while Carroll walked up to the vehicle to confront the passengers, the plea agreement reads.
As “RH” and Carroll’s co-conspirator spoke, he noticed “RH” had a firearm, the plea agreement reads.
Carroll and his co-conspirator wrestled the gun away, according to the plea agreement, and “RH” and the passengers in the vehicle. Neither Johnson nor a second passenger in the vehicle named “AS” was armed with weapons, according to the plea agreement.
As the group ran away, Carroll wrote, he and his co-conspirator fired their weapons, striking Johnson several times, the plea states. Johnson later died from his injuries.
Carroll pleaded guilty to the discharging of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, resulting in death.
No attorney for Carroll was listed in either state or federal court records.